Aunt pleads for help finding missing nephew with autism, ADHD

The Brief A 20-year-old man diagnosed with autism and ADHD disappeared from a Lithonia group home, sparking a search response. Family members and DeKalb County police have been looking for clues for nine weeks after the man walked away with no identification. Anyone who spots the missing man or his black backpack should immediately call 911 to help his desperate family.



DeKalb County police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man who walked away from a Lithonia group home nine weeks ago.

Searching for Alex

What we know:

Albert "Alex" Waugh disappeared April 14 after walking away from a group home on the 1700 block of South Stone Mountain Road. The missing man has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5-foot-7 and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen near a strip mall around the corner on Wellborn Road wearing a light brown T-shirt, black shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Waugh is diagnosed with autism and ADHD, leaving him with extremely limited verbal skills. While he will try his best to answer questions, his aunt said he does not volunteer information. Authorities escalated the search by issuing a Mattie's Call, but investigators face steep hurdles because Waugh left with no money or identification.

"Not knowing where he’s at or if he’s okay, if he’s not okay, if he’s being fed and taken care of," his aunt, Catherine Agnew, said. "Just not knowing is enough to drive you crazy."

DeKalb County police are searching for 20-year-old Albert who disappeared on April 14, 2026. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Missing person hurdles

What we don't know:

Waugh’s family does not know where he could be.

His aunt does not know where to turn or who to speak with next as the search crosses into its third month. Agnew admitted she fears the worst, haunted by thoughts that her nephew is lying somewhere unable to reach them.

Helping the family

What you can do:

Agnew is pleading with the community to watch for her nephew and report any tips to law enforcement.

"If you see him or if you have him, please contact the police department and let know so we can come pick him up and get him back," Agnew said.

Anyone who spots Waugh should call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department immediately.