Georgia woman arrested after mother's remains found buried in backyard

A Georgia woman has been charged with concealing a death after the remains of her mother were found buried in the backyard of their home, authorities said.

Officers who were called to a home on Thursday about a report of a suspicious situation discovered a fresh grave in the yard, WJBF-TV reported. They also found Melissa Lockhart, 43, with what appeared to be a broken knee.

Lockhart told Richmond County deputies that she found her 67-year-old mother, Miriam Lockhart, dead in bed a couple of days earlier but didn’t notify authorities because she didn’t want anyone to perform an autopsy.

Lockhart was charged with concealing the death of her mother and a probation violation. She also was taken to a hospital for treatment of the leg fracture.

In February, deputies and medics went to the home because someone was having breathing difficulties, the station reported. The older woman told officials she could barely move, hadn’t left home in years and was afraid her daughter would harm her.

Court records were not available to show whether Lockhart had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

