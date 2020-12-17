Attorneys representing family of 13-year-old attacked in Atlantic Station brawl, files complaint

The family of a 13-yr-old attacked by several people near Atlantic Station claims 10-12 police officers watched and did not respond.

The family of 13-yr-old Javon Ridley still wonders why Atlanta Police did not do more to help the 8th grader as 17 to 20 people attacked him on the 17th Street Bridge after 300 teens had been involved in a brawl on November 28th.

The 8th grade honor student and musician seemed overwhelmed at a news conference and made a single statement.

"Police have one job, serve and protect. They failed to do that," he said with his mother and grandmother standing by.

"This is my only child he could have been killed. Anything could have happened to him. So I just want justice for him and anybody who participated, I want them held accountable for their actions," Javon's mother Tekesia Shields commented.

The Ridley family and their attorney Mawuli Davis came to the Atlanta Police Department's Internal Affairs Office to follow up on a complaint filed against several officers who they allege sat idly by and did nothing while the 8th grader was being assaulted.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Massive fight at Atlantic Station leads to chaos

"While he was being attacked, obviously you can see videos where Atlanta Patrol cars, that are occupied by Atlanta Police officers, did nothing to render aid," the attorney complained.

Attorney Davis calls the police inaction "unacceptable and a miscarriage of justice."

Davis went on to insist that, "the officers have to be held accountable for not intervening when it was their duty to protect him."

Meanwhile, Ridley's mother wants to spare others.

WATCH FOX 5 ATLANTA LIVE COVERAGE

"I do not want any parent to experience the pain I endured during this whole time," Ms. Shields concluded.

Atlanta Police finally took Javon's statement and released the following statement:

"Our officers are faced with so many different challenges and are often asked why they didn’t do more, while those truly responsible seem to be given a pass. While we answer questions about why more wasn’t done, I believe some other important questions remain. Where were the parents and guardians of these children?"

The Internal Affairs office opened an investigation into the officer's behavior.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.