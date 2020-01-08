Attempted home break-in leads to SWAT standoff, suspects arrested

Police arrested two suspects after a SWAT situation in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

Police say the standoff started after they responded to a burglary in progress.

According to DeKalb County police, officers were called to a home burglary on Joyce Avenue around 11:00 Wednesday morning.

“Officers overheard gunfire and observed a male suspect fleeing on foot from the incident location,” DeKalb County police said in a statement.

"The suspect fled to an unoccupied home on the 1700 block of Old Hickory Avenue and a standoff started," police said.

After a few hours, officers arrested two suspects.

Advertisement

“Due to the quick police response and precautionary measures taken, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident,” police said.

They did not immediately release the suspect's identity or what charges he will likely be facing.

No injuries were reported.