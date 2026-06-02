AT&T, FirstNet boost network for Atlanta World Cup

The Brief AT&T and FirstNet are deploying emergency communications assets ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta. Officials say first responders will receive priority network access during matches. Mobile cell towers and backup equipment are on standby in case of network disruptions.



As Atlanta prepares to host FIFA World Cup matches beginning next week, AT&T and FirstNet are ramping up communications infrastructure to help keep first responders and fans connected during the international event.

Company officials on Monday showcased some of the technology and equipment that could be deployed during World Cup matches, including mobile cell tower trailers and emergency communications assets staged throughout the region. The demonstration took place at an Atlanta-area warehouse, though officials declined to disclose the location because of security concerns.

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Preparing for the World Cup

What we know:

Officials said they have spent the past year working with the Atlanta Police Department and federal agencies to prepare for the tournament, which begins in Atlanta on June 15 when Spain faces Cabo Verde.

Among the resources available are mobile cell tower trailers that can be activated if needed. Officials noted similar equipment was recently used during South Georgia wildfires to help firefighters maintain communications in affected areas.

Priority communications for first responders

What they're saying:

FirstNet officials said they have enhanced their network to give first responders priority access to communications during World Cup events. The company also plans to operate a 24/7 command center based in Dallas, with crews and equipment ready to respond to potential issues.

"If there is a network failure, we can remotely fire that asset up because it's going to be in a hot standby mode," an official said. "If something does happen, we can remotely fire that asset up and help our first responders with communications."

Backup systems on standby

Officials said the backup communications assets will remain on standby rather than operating continuously because activating them could interfere with the existing network. If needed, the equipment can be quickly brought online to support emergency responders and maintain connectivity during matches.

Atlanta will host its first World Cup match on June 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, one of several games scheduled in the city during the tournament.