AT&T reaches tentative agreements with thousands of striking workers

AT&T announced it has reached two tentative agreements with the southeast and west Communications Workers of America (CWA), the largest communications and media labor union in the U.S. The company is hoping to end its workers' month-long strike as soon as Monday.

Back in mid-August, CWA told the media there were at least 17,000 technicians, customer service reps and other southeast employees refusing to work due to "unfair labor practices" during negotiations for a new union contract.

The CWA District 3 (southeast) strike took over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The CWA District 9 (west) strike took over California, Hawaii and Nevada.

AT&T now says the strikes will end on Monday after reaching a new deal.

"These agreements also support our competitive position in the broadband industry where we can grow and win against our mostly non-union competitors," a spokesperson for AT&T said. "We’ll provide more details about the tentative agreements once the CWA shares them with its members, and we expect the ratification votes to happen in the coming weeks."