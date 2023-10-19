Atlanta’s Varuni Napoli cooks up a special National Pizza Month

In case you didn’t know, October is National Pizza Month — and the celebration is shaping up to be a piping-hot one at Atlanta’s Varuni Napoli!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with Luca Varuni — Varuni Napoli’s owner and maestro pizzaiolo — getting the "dish" on the National Pizza Month specials and doing a little taste-testing.

Since first opening in Midtown in 2014, Varuni Napoli has steadily gained a reputation as one of the finest Neapolitan pizza restaurants not just in Atlanta, but in the nation. Varuni Napoli’s customer-favorite pies are now available nationwide thanks to Goldbelly, and Chef Luca recently launched the online marketplace Varuni Casa, from which customers can buy Italian goods.

There are currently two Varuni Napoli locations in Atlanta: at 1540 Monroe Drive Northeast in Midtown and at 99 Krog Street Northeast in Krog Street Market. For information on both and the online offerings, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our National Pizza Month celebration!