Atlanta's UrbanTree Cidery gets 'Rockin' for the holidays

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta's UrbanTree Cidery gets 'Rockin'' for the holiday season

Atlanta's UrbanTree Cidery has transformed into a holiday-themed destination known as 'Rockin’ Around the UrbanTree' that would make Brenda Lee beam with delight. The team has been celebrating the season with games, music, karaoke, and — of course — specially-created Christmas cocktails.

ATLANTA - When we first visited back in 2016, Maria and Tim Resuta had just begun "putting down roots" as the owners of Atlanta’s UrbanTree Cidery. Now, we’re happy to report their business has blossomed over the past six years, with fans across the country ordering the locally-made selection of flagship and seasonal ciders.

This morning, we made a return visit to UrbanTree Cidery, which has transformed into a holiday-themed destination the owners are calling "Rockin’ Around the UrbanTree." Surrounded by an explosion of decorations that would make Brenda Lee beam with delight, the UrbanTree team has been celebrating the season with games, music, karaoke, and — of course — specially-created Christmas cocktails. "Rockin’ Around the UrbanTree" will remain open through Jan. 8, and hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday (the Cidery will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day).

As we learned during that first visit in 2016, the Resutas were initially interested in the wine business, but turned their attentions to cider based on the quality of the apples available in North Georgia. Flagship ciders include the award-winning favorites Sweet Heat Haze, Harvest Apple, and Wild On Cherry — and the business also crafts season offerings including a Pumpkin Spice cider and the Bourbon Barrel Buzz.

UrbanTree Cidery is located at 1465 Howell Mill Road Northwest in Atlanta. For more information on the business, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning rockin’ — and tastin’ — at UrbanTree!