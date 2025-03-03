Atlanta's Ukrainian community rallies to thank U.S., support Zelenskyy
ATLANTA - For the second consecutive week, Atlanta’s Ukrainian community gathered at Centennial Olympic Park, but this time, the message was one of gratitude.
The rally, held Sunday, aimed to thank the United States for its ongoing support in the three years since Russia invaded Ukraine. Demonstrators also voiced their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a heated Oval Office exchange between him and former President Donald Trump.
Similar rallies took place in cities across the country, including New York City, Seattle, Boston, Chicago, Louisville (Kentucky), Madison (Wisconsin), and Bentonville (Arkansas).