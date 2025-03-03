Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta's Ukrainian community rallies to thank U.S., support Zelenskyy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 3, 2025 7:20am EST
Ukraine rally in Atlanta supports Zelenskyy

People showed their support for Ukraine President Zelenskyy during a rally on Sunday in Atlanta after his meeting with President Trump and VP JD Vance.

    • Atlanta Ukrainians rallied to thank the U.S. for its support.
    • They backed President Zelenskyy after his clash with Trump.
    • Rallies were held in cities nationwide.

ATLANTA - For the second consecutive week, Atlanta’s Ukrainian community gathered at Centennial Olympic Park, but this time, the message was one of gratitude.

The rally, held Sunday, aimed to thank the United States for its ongoing support in the three years since Russia invaded Ukraine. Demonstrators also voiced their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a heated Oval Office exchange between him and former President Donald Trump.

Similar rallies took place in cities across the country, including New York City, Seattle, Boston, Chicago, Louisville (Kentucky), Madison (Wisconsin), and Bentonville (Arkansas).

