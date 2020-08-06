Atlanta's TSA employees concerned about new COVID-19 policy

The Transportation Security Administration's coronavirus policy just changed and agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sent FOX 5 anonymous emails, concerned the administration is putting coworkers at risk.

Not all employees who test positive for COVID-19 are required to provide clearance from a medical professional to return to work.

Only those who were hospitalized do, but TSA media representatives assured the new coronavirus policy still follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"All of our TSA agents wear masks and gloves… if they have to pat you down...they will then change their gloves… many of them also wear protective face shields," John Selden, General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said as travel picked up during the Fourth of July weekend.

Weeks later, officers, who did not want to speak on camera, reached out to FOX 5, concerned about the new change to the coronavirus policy.

From March until the end of July, any and all TSA employees who tested positive for COVID-19 were required to stay quarantined for several days and provide documentation from a medical professional, clearing them to return to work.

Just recently, the administration changed that policy.

Employees who test positive for the coronavirus are still required to stay home for 10 calendar days, but only workers who contracted COVID-19 and were hospitalized need provide clearance from a health care provider, under the new policy.

Employees who still don’t feel well after 10 scheduled workdays can take sick leave, emergency paid sick, or leave without pay.

Workers say they’re concerned about the policy change as it comes at a time when the number of coronavirus cases among TSA employees at Atlanta’s airport is nearly double the number of cases reported less than a month ago.

TSA spokesperson Mark Howell says the administration operates in compliance with CDC guidelines.

TSA did confirm an uptick in cases among employees at the airport, but because flight sales are down, many employees have been on administrative leave since February, so many of the reported cases were not contracted at the airport itself.