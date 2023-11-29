Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit shares 'A Christmas Story'

Hey, kid! You won’t shoot your eye out with Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit this holiday season, but you might shed a few tears — both the sentimental kind and those that come from extreme laughter!

Starting tonight and continuing through Christmas Eve, the Downtown Atlanta-based professional theater company presents "A Christmas Story," a play by Philip Grecian based on the hit movie of the same name from 1983. And yes, we’re talking about that hit movie: the one they play for 24 hours straight on TV every year! Directed by Bob Clark and based on the writings of Jean Shepherd, A Christmas Story tells the tale of nine-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest to score an "official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time" for Christmas. Along the way, there are frozen tongues, leg lamps, bunny pajamas, and a long list of memorable characters.

To fill the iconic shoes of the film’s stars, Theatrical Outfit has rounded up some of Atlanta’s top performers, including Robin Bloodworth as "The Old Man" and Maria Rodriguez-Sager as "Mother." Max Walls — recently seen in The Atlanta Opera’s production of "The Shining" — will take on the role of Ralphie, and former Theatrical Outfit artistic director Tom Key plays the same role as an adult.

Performances of A Christmas Story will take place at The Balzer Theater at Herren’s, located at 84 Luckie Street Northwest in Downtown Atlanta. For more information on showtimes and tickets, click here. There will also be several special events during the run of "A Christmas Story," including an American Sign Language-interpreted performance on Dec. 14 and a sensory-friendly performance on Dec. 20.

As soon as we heard about Theatrical Outfit’s production of "A Christmas Story," we knew we needed to spend a morning with the cast and crew, quoting famous lines and swapping Christmas memories. Click the video player in this article to check it out!