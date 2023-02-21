Atlanta's Tara Theatre could reopen soon

article

Atlanta’s Tara Theatre, known for showing mostly independent and, in the past, sometimes even controversial films, could be reopening soon more than three months after closing.

Then-owners, Regal Cinemas, made the announcement back in November to shutter the facility located on the corner of Cheshire Bridge and Lavista roads after more than 55 years.

What is being done to reopen the Tara Theatre?

According to reports, Plaza Theatre owner Chris Esobar appeared in a video message ahead of Tuesday’s night closing screening for the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival announcing that the theatre would reopen in "few months."

Escobar reportedly partnered with several organizations and investors to make this happen.

The taraatlanta.com website now allows people to donate or purchase advance gift cards. The goal is to raise about $50,000 to be able to open the theatre again.

The "about page" now reads:

"Brought to you by the team at The Plaza Theater Atlanta - we've taken over this historic venue and plan to return it to it's former glory - WITH YOUR HELP. Check back for further updates."

Gift cards come in $10, $25, $50, or a custom amount.

Donations as small as $1 can also be made.

The history of Tara Theatre

The theatre opened in 1968 as the Loew’s Tara, a 1,200-seat single theatre named for the plantation in the Atlanta-centric movie "Gone with the Wind." The theatre would split into two in the 1970s and then would become four theatres in the next decade.

It was acquired by Regal Cinemas in 2002 and underwent a remodel that invoked silver screen legends, calls back to the golden age of film, and an art deco appearance.

The theatre officially closed on Nov. 11 with its last showings, leaving Midtown Art Cinema and The Plaza Theatre as the two remaining art house theaters in the city.