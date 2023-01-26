Atlanta’s Storm Reid headlines new thriller 'Missing'

You’ve heard the old filmmaking phrase: "Lights … camera … action!" But the new thriller "Missing" takes place almost entirely on a computer screen, which means for star Storm Reid, the lights, camera, and action all looked a little bit different.

"We were shooting on computers and watches and phones, and it was a lot of technical hurdles that I had to overcome," laughs the Atlanta native.

Reid stars as June, a tech-savvy teen desperately searching for her mother (Nia Long), who goes missing during a vacation to Colombia.

"She’s an icon in her own right, and to be able to work with somebody that you’ve essentially grown up watching is very cool," says Reid of Long. "She was so sweet and made me feel so supported and loved and uplifted me on set all the time. So, it was great working with her."

"Missing" is just the latest high-profile project in Reid’s career, following lauded turns in "A Wrinkle in Time" and "Euphoria." And although her busy career takes her around the world, Reid says Atlanta will always be home.

"I grew up in Dunwoody by way of Decatur, and I spent a lot of time in both places," Reid says. "Obviously, I don’t live here anymore, but it’s always going to be home and I plan to have a place here in the future."

"Missing" is playing in theaters nationwide now — click here for more information on the film.