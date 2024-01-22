What is Atlanta’s Neighborhood Planning Unit project? | 50 years of local government celebrated

Atlanta’s Neighborhood Planning Unit project, started in 1974 by then-Mayor Maynard Jackson, celebrated its anniversary on Monday. The Atlanta City Council honored the unique program to help everyday citizens influence City Hall.

Atlanta has 25 NPUs that weave all the city's neighborhood together for more than 50 years. Citizens spend a lot of time in meetings deciding what they want in their communities. They tackle everything from saying no to violent crime to combating too many liquor stores to advocating for more affordable housing or better utilities.

Sherry Williams has been active with NPUs for 14 years. She says it taught her how the city government works.

"All of the city departments have to be present. So, if all of the departments are present, they explain what they do before they give their reports, and so I got great insight," Williams commented.

"Anything that you don't like or have concerns about, you can take that before the NPU to advocate or lobby about things that are of concern to you," Atlanta City Council member Keisha Waites explained.

Many council members, like Jason Dozier and Byron Amos, got their start rolling up their sleeves in the NPU.

"I would not be here today without the NPU system. Someone called them super volunteers. That is an understatement," Dozier said.

The Atlanta City Council issued a proclamation for this visionary program which has survived half a century and serves as a nationwide model.

"Let's everyone give thanks to our former mayor, Maynard Jackson, for creating this system and allowing the citizens of Atlanta to have a voice in their community," NPU member Reginald Russin exclaimed.

The celebration of Atlanta's super volunteers of the NPUs will continue for an entire year.