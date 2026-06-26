Atlanta’s new Nando’s location sets World Cup watch party

You thought the World Cup action was heated before – wait until you see what's being served up inside the new Nando’s PERi-PERi at Krog Street Market!

The famed South African chicken brand is getting extra-spicy this summer, going all-in on the World Cup action with a limited-time menu and even a special watch party scheduled for Saturday, June 27th at the new Krog Street location. The Krog Street Market location opened earlier this month and is the chain’s first restaurant inside Atlanta city limits; it follows Metro openings in Dunwoody and Peachtree Corners. The South African brand has gained a global fanbase since it was founded in 1987 by friends Fernando Duarte and Robert Brozin, and is known for its flame-grilled chicken and PERi-PERi sauce (made using the African Bird’s Eye Chili), available in different heat levels.

Right now, Nando's is offering a limited-time PERi-PERi Saka menu, inspired by soccer star Bukayo Saka. The menu debuted across the pond and is such a big hit that it's being offered here for a limited time. And tomorrow, the Krog Street location is hosting a watch party, with doors opening at 4:00 p.m. and the party beginning an hour later.

Nando’s PERi-PERi at Krog Street Market is located at 99 Krog Street Northeast, Suite V, in Atlanta — for more information on the new location, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Nando’s PERi-PERi at Krog Street Market, setting fire to our taste buds while getting the details on tomorrow’s big event!