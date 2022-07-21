Atlanta’s Mia Isaac stars in Amazon Original 'Don’t Make Me Go'

The Amazon Studios film "Don’t Make Me Go" isn’t just a breakthrough project for Atlanta’s own Mia Isaac, it’s the breakthrough project.

"It was the farthest that I’d ever gotten in an audition process," 18-year-old Isaac says of the film. "I remember doing the ‘chemistry read’ with John [Cho] and I’d never done a ‘chemistry read’ before. And so, I was so nervous, especially because I’d read the script and I loved it so much."

And Isaac obviously nailed it, scoring the role of Wally, a teenage girl on a road trip with her father (played by John Cho), who’s just been diagnosed with a terminal disease. "Don’t Make Me Go" premiered on Prime Video July 15, thrusting the Isaac into the national spotlight.

"I just love the energy of Atlanta," says Isaac about her home city. "I’ve done auditions in LA, and sometimes it can feel really intimidating and cliquey. But what I love about Atlanta is everyone just wants to be creative and everybody just wants to make art, and it doesn’t feel, like, scary. It just feels fun."

