Atlanta's mayor touts Earned Income Tax Awareness Campaign

Tax season is well underway, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wants to make sure people know about an often over-looked tax credit.

The announcement comes as part of an Earned Income Tax Awareness Campaign-- or EITC.

It is a refundable tax credit -- usually for low to moderate-income people, particularly those with children.

The mayor urges residents to work with the United Way of Greater Atlanta. They offer a free tax preparation program.