Atlanta's mayor responds to challenge from former President Obama

Atlanta’s mayor has two words in response to the call-to-action from former President Barack Obama on use-of-force policies: challenge accepted.

The former president urged “every mayor in this country to review your use-of-force policies with members of your community and commit to report on planned reforms” on Wednesday while speaking on the ongoing protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Obama said the need for reform should start on the local level and asks the nation’s current cry for change to be the catalyst for reform.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded by writing:

“Atlanta accepts the challenge, Barack Obama. I will issue an Executive Order establishing a Commission of stakeholders and organizers to examine our use of force policies and call upon them to make recommendations accordingly. Thank you for your leadership”

The former president said he and the nation are grateful for members of law enforcement “who share dreams of reforming police.”

