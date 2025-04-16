Atlanta's Lil Nas X jokes about partial face paralysis from hospital

article

Atlanta-born rapper Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, has been hospitalized after experiencing partial paralysis on the right side of his face.

The 26-year-old artist shared the news in a video posted to Instagram, where he showed viewers that he was unable to move part of his face. While he did not disclose the cause, the condition is expected to be temporary. In the video, he joked about the situation, saying he would "just have to look funny for a little bit."

Possible causes for facial paralysis include Bell’s palsy, Lyme disease, shingles, stroke, or side effects from medication, though Lil Nas X did not specify which applied in his case.

The rapper was born in metro Atlanta and lived in the Bankhead neighborhood before moving to Austell. He attended Lithia Springs High School and briefly enrolled at the University of West Georgia before leaving to pursue music full-time.

Lil Nas X shot to fame with his breakout single "Old Town Road" and released his debut album Montero in 2021. He recently dropped the EP Days Before Dreamboy and plans to release his second studio album Dreamboy later this year.