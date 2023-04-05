Atlanta’s iconic Polaris 'rotates' toward a bright future

When the Hyatt Regency Atlanta opened in 1967, it immediately became an icon of Downtown Atlanta, thanks to its striking design by legendary architect John Portman. 56 years later, it remains an unmistakable jewel in the city’s glittery skyline, thanks in large part to the futuristic blue dome on top.

That dome, of course, houses Polaris, the rotating restaurant and lounge which was designed to give visitors a panoramic view of the surrounding city. The onset of the pandemic back in March 2020 forced the hotel to close Polaris — and in the intervening years, hotel staffers say they’ve been able to take the time to really focus on preserving the legacy of the iconic restaurant while also planning for the future. Part of that future is the hotel chain’s "Change Starts Here" initiative, which general manager Derrick Morrow says is partly focused on expanding business partnerships and spending with minority-owned businesses, especially those that are Black-owned.

Finally, in December 2022, Polaris opened again, with a culinary team led by Hyatt Regency Atlanta executive chef Thomas McKeown, who says there’s an emphasis on using local and sustainable ingredients (including honey from the hotel’s own rooftop beehives).

The Hyatt Regency Atlanta is located at 265 Peachtree Street Northeast in Downtown Atlanta, and regular hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Reservation may be booked online through OpenTable; click here for more information.