Atlanta's District 3 At-Large seat up for grabs in special election | Who is running?

There has been a lot of focus on the presidential race here in Georgia, but the city of Atlanta has a race on the ballot too.

A special election will be held in less than two weeks for the Atlanta City County District 3 At-Large position vacated by Keisha Waites.

Atlanta City Council seat left vacant by Keisha Waites

Waites surprised many when she stepped down to run for Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts back in March.

The unoccupied seat has five candidates vying for the position. All recently turned out at a candidates’ forum at West Mitchell Street CME Church.

Georgia Gang analyst Theron Johnson says Atlantans should be paying attention.

"This is a very, very important race. This is a post three at-large seat, so all citizens in the city of Atlanta will be able to vote for this person," Johnson said.

Who is running for Atlanta City Council?

In alphabetical order, the candidates are:

Eshe Collins, who is a native Atlantan, civil rights lawyer and Atlanta School Board member.

Amber Connor, who is a Georgia native, small business owner and community activist for many years in Buckhead.

Dr. Nicole Evans Jones, who is a third-generation Atlantan, small business owner, and retired educator with Atlanta Public Schools.

Dr. Duvron Robinson, who boasts he is a "Grady baby" who once worked at City Hall and is currently a constant during public comments advocating for city employees.

Devin Barrington-Ward, who is a native Atlantan, community organizer, and former staffer for Stacey Abrams.

Atlanta City Council special election

"Turnout is not going to be a problem. You're going to see a high turnout because of the presidential race and the challenge is going to be who can get their name out the most to voters and make it matter to them,"

FOX 5 checked with the Georgia Government and Transparency Finance Commission to see who has raised the most money.

As of June 30, that would be Collins with $114,000 and Dr. Nicole Evans Jones with $105,000.

"I think this race probably goes to a runoff. I don't see a person, unless something happens, in the next week or so winning this outright. I do think that name recognition, experience and money are going to play a pivotal role in who will make that run off," Johnson concluded.

This is a special election for the remainder of what would have been Waites' term. So, this winner will have to run again in November 2025.