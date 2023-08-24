Atlanta’s College Football Hall of Fame 'scores' with Football Fest

College football is kind of a big deal here in Georgia. After all, we are home to the back-to-back national champion Bulldogs. So, it makes sense that an event celebrating the sport this weekend is expected to draw big crowds to Marietta Street in Downtown Atlanta.

We’re talking about Football Fest & Free Day 2023, hosted by Atlanta’s own Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Celebrating the kickoff of the college football season, the event is set to take over Marietta Street right outside the popular downtown attraction, welcoming fans with inflatables, performances from marching bands, mascot appearances, and family-friendly games and activities.

And surely an event with this month going on is going to come with a hefty admission fee, right? Wrong: Football Fest 2023 is completely free – and so is admission to the Hall that day! That said, you can reserve your spot online here in order to skip the lines upon arrival.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at the College Football Hall of Fame, hanging out with president and CEO Kimberly Beaudin to learn more about this weekend’s big event and — of course — talking all things college football. To check out our visit, click the video player in this article. And for more information on visiting the College Football Hall of Fame (located at 250 Marietta Street Northwest), click here.