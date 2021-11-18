Atlanta’s Collab Crib featured on Disney+ series

The first five episodes of the second season of the hit series "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" dropped this month on Disney+ — and metro Atlanta is well-represented in one of them.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

The Emmy-nominated series features acclaimed actor Jeff Goldblum exploring a different topic in each installment; first season episodes included "Ice Cream," "BBQ," and "Bikes." That formula continues in the second season, and the episode titled "Dance" features several talented acts from metro Atlanta.

Prominently featured in the episode are dancers from Collab Crib, a unique concept in which Black content creators work together in what’s been called a "TikTok house" — in other words, a creative hub for those producing cutting-edge content for social media.

"Collab Crib is a content creator house. So, we make content as a collective group," says O'Neil Rowe.

Adds fellow member Tray Bills, "We create all types of content …TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube."

The artists and dancers of the Collab Crib are truly blazing a trail into the future of social media, and entertainment — something Jeff Goldblum learns when he’s taught a routine in the episode.

"It put us in a different realm of opportunities," says Collab Crib manager and co-founder Keith Dorsey. "All his fanbase became our fanbase. And that's what it's about, being able to get that exposure on that level other than social media."

Of course, we also wanted to learn more about Collab Crib and see the exciting dance breakthroughs happening there, which is why we spent some time with the creators on Good Day Atlanta! Click the video player to check it out!

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS