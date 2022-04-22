Atlanta's Buena Vida Tapas delivers big taste in mini-burgers

The bad news, Atlanta Burger Week is winding down. The good news, there is definitely life after burger week, for all of my burger loving peeps.

Case in point, Buena Vida Tapas right along the BeltLine in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward. It is a tapas style restaurant featuring many classic dishes inspired and influenced by Southern Spain, and believe it or not when it comes to burgers, there are options.

Let’s begin with their tapas style, sliders, also known as the Manchego Mini-Burgers (or as #BurgersWithBuck likes to call them, the Manchego Many-Burgers because we wanted as many as possible). They are served on a King’s Hawaiian Roll and topped with aged Manchego cheese, pickled vegetables, and garlic aioli. They are delicious and just the right size for most people at a tapas style restaurant, but if you’ve watched the segment, you know our burger eating habits are unlike "most people".

Now, let’s talk about brunch. Why, you ask? There’s a big, and kind of messy reason. Of course, we’re talking about the Buena Vida Burger. Tapas, or small plate, it is not. It is however, topped with aged Manchego cheese, and a whole lot more. Try this on for size… lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, garlic aioli, and an optional egg. Oh yeah… and a side of potatoes.

Bottom line, enjoy Atl. Burger Week while it lasts, but enjoy eating delicious burgers all over the city and state… year ‘round.

