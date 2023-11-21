Atlanta to enforce youth curfew over Thanksgiving break

The City of Atlanta has announced plans to enforce a curfew for children under the age of 18 during the Thanksgiving break from school. It's part of a continued effort to keep the city's youth out of trouble.

The curfew for Friday and Saturday begins at midnight and will be lifted at 6 a.m.

The curfew set for Sunday through Thursday begins at 11 p.m. and will be lifted at 6 a.m.

The City says they'll need parents' awareness and cooperation during this time.

Mayor Andre Dickens is also encouraging families to check out Atlanta's long list of "safe spaces," which includes STEAM labs, the YMCA, parks and more.

"As we embrace the holiday season, we also encourage our youth to explore the vibrant safe spaces throughout the city," a spokesperson for the City said. "These spaces are designed with them in mind, providing a secure environment for enjoyment during the school break."

