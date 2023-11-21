Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta to enforce youth curfew over Thanksgiving break

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

'Do you know where your children are?': Atlanta to bring back PSA

A famous public service announcement heard decades ago as part of an effort to protect young people is making its rounds again. Members of Atlanta City Hall want to bring the warning back.

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta has announced plans to enforce a curfew for children under the age of 18 during the Thanksgiving break from school. It's part of a continued effort to keep the city's youth out of trouble.

LIST OF GEORGIA JUVENILES, TEENS KILLED OR INJURED IN 2023 BY GUNS

The curfew for Friday and Saturday begins at midnight and will be lifted at 6 a.m.

The curfew set for Sunday through Thursday begins at 11 p.m. and will be lifted at 6 a.m.

The City says they'll need parents' awareness and cooperation during this time.

What parents should know about Atlanta's curfew

It's been almost a year since two young people were shot and killed in the middle of the night at Atlantic Station. Months later, 16-year-old Bre'asia Powell died in the wee hours of the morning after a graduation party. That violence led Atlanta City Council members to reconsider the city's curfew, ultimately changing penalties from fines and possible jail time to mandatory parent workshops.

Mayor Andre Dickens is also encouraging families to check out Atlanta's long list of "safe spaces," which includes STEAM labs, the YMCA, parks and more.

"As we embrace the holiday season, we also encourage our youth to explore the vibrant safe spaces throughout the city," a spokesperson for the City said. "These spaces are designed with them in mind, providing a secure environment for enjoyment during the school break."

There are penalties for parents whose children break curfew. You can read more about that on FOX 5 Atlanta.