Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Murray County, Union County, Butts County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Carroll County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, Troup County, South Fulton County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Henry County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Madison County, Clarke County, Floyd County, Towns County, Morgan County, Gilmer County, Fayette County, Paulding County, Whitfield County, Walker County, Upson County, Barrow County, Forsyth County, Catoosa County, Polk County, White County, Clayton County, Banks County, Pike County, Heard County, Chattooga County, Putnam County, Greene County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Dawson County, Lamar County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Pickens County, Bartow County, Haralson County, Gordon County, Hall County, Jasper County, Fannin County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Coweta County

Dad shot while helping daughter leave abusive boyfriend, Atlanta police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 4, 2024 3:50pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A father was reportedly shot multiple times while trying to help his daughter leave an abusive boyfriend, according to Atlanta police.

Officials were called to a community on West Lake Drive at around 9:47 p.m. where they found the victim in critical condition.

Police said a male suspect approached the two, who were moving the daughter's items out of a home there, and opened fire.

The suspect was swiftly arrested and, according to police records, was identified as David Wilkinson of Fairburn.

He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of, or attempt to commit, certain felonies.

Police did not specify whether Wilkinson was the boyfriend.