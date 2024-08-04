Dad shot while helping daughter leave abusive boyfriend, Atlanta police say

A father was reportedly shot multiple times while trying to help his daughter leave an abusive boyfriend, according to Atlanta police.

Officials were called to a community on West Lake Drive at around 9:47 p.m. where they found the victim in critical condition.

Police said a male suspect approached the two, who were moving the daughter's items out of a home there, and opened fire.

The suspect was swiftly arrested and, according to police records, was identified as David Wilkinson of Fairburn.

He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of, or attempt to commit, certain felonies.

Police did not specify whether Wilkinson was the boyfriend.