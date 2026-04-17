Atlanta weather: Early heat wave brings summer temperatures

The Brief Atlanta is experiencing an unseasonably early heat wave this week, with Friday bringing the highest temperatures recorded so far this year. Local air conditioning companies are seeing a surge in calls as home systems face their first major stress test. The heat wave is expected to be short-lived, with a cooling trend bringing temperatures back to the 70s by Monday.



The FOX 5 Storm Team forecasted record-challenging temperatures across metro Atlanta Friday, marking a summer-like "jump scare" in the middle of April.

What we know:

The FOX 5 Storm Team confirmed Friday temperatures are well above the seasonal average, which typically stays in the low to mid-70s this time of year.

People took advantage of the hot spring day on the Atlanta Beltline, though some residents noted the sudden shift felt more like July.

While the heat is intense for April, relief is on the way as temperatures are expected to return to the 70s by Monday.

Why you should care:

As the heat kicks in, business is picking up for local air conditioning companies. Mason Hoover, general manager of Empire Heating and Air Conditioning, said the first major spike in temperatures puts significant stress on units as they work to cool homes.

Many systems that sat unused all winter are now being put to the test, and technicians say parts that help the system start are common failure points during the first wave of heat.

What you can do:

Experts say most air conditioning systems can only cool a home about 15 to 20 degrees below the outside temperature.

To keep systems working efficiently, technicians say basic maintenance, like changing your filter, is vital. Professional checks can often identify a problem before a system fails in the middle of summer, preventing repairs that could cost hundreds of dollars.

"By keeping your system maintained, we would be able to tell you before it actually goes out in the middle of the summer, we can preventively replace it before it even has a problem occur," Hoover said.

What they're saying:

"I do not like the cold, but I do like spring weather, so this is a little bit of a jump scare," said Kaylie White, who was walking her dog on the Beltline. Another resident, Lyza Grella, said that while she loves the heat, this week has been a bit much for April. "It's playing with our feelings a little bit here, you could have every season in one week," White added.