Atlanta water crisis: Federal disaster relief now available for businesses impacted by water main breaks

Federal disaster assistance is now available for metro Atlanta businesses affected by the city's major water main breaks that left thousands without water for days.

The water crisis began on May 31 when a junction of three water mains sprang a massive leak in Vine City. Hours later, another leak began in Midtown, sending a gushing river into the streets, causing most of the city to go into a boil water advisory and shutting down many local businesses.

After days of repairs, workers installed new pipes and water service returned to normal levels.

In order to help mitigate some of the losses, the U.S. Small Business Administration has made low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans for any businesses affected by the water main breaks.

The loans have been approved for Fulton, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth and Gwinnett counties.

Eligible businesses can apply online using the SBA's website. Additional information on the loans can be found by calling 1-800-659-2955. The SBA is planning to also open a Business Recovery Center (BRC) to assist with the application process.

The deadline to apply for the loans is April 10, 2025.

The SBA emergency loans are in addition to the city of Atlanta's plan to use $7.5 million to help struggling businesses affected by the major outages. Applications for these funds have since been closed.

The city is still working on providing direct support to impacted residents. FOX 5 Atlanta will report on any developments.

Efforts to improve Atlanta's water system

With the city's gaining infrastructure, there are concerns another water main break may happen again.

To try to prevent another event, the city will begin installing devices at valves that can electronically detect and report leaks, Department of Watershed Management Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr. said. He said the pilot program was already planned before the leaks. Wiggins also said the city will step up inspections and seek to repair some other valves that aren’t working correctly.

Dickens said that would be part of a broader effort to examine the city’s water system, including assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a panel he announced to be headed by former Mayor Shirley Franklin and Metro Atlanta Chamber CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. He said he would also consider reordering the city’s capital improvement plans to prioritize water system upgrades.

Mayor Andre Dickens said he would seek more federal funding, but warned the work could be very costly.

"I want us to be the example of solving it — all of it. And that’s going to be a number that’s in the B — billions. It’s not going to be a small number," Dickens said. "But I think that that will give our residents more confidence."

Atlanta voters have supported improvements. Last month, they approved continuing a 1-cent sales tax to pay for water and sewer improvements.

FOX 5's Kim Leoffler and the Associated Press contributed to this report.