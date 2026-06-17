Atlanta watch party draws international World Cup supporters

The Brief Atlanta soccer fans packed a local watch party on Wednesday to cheer on major teams during the World Cup group stage. Supporters brought intense energy to the Sweetwater Taproom in northeast Atlanta venue as England secured a win over Croatia and Portugal drew against Congo. Local enthusiasts are looking ahead to future tournament matchups, including upcoming games for Canada, Mexico and the U.S. national team.



Soccer fans packed a northeast Atlanta taproom on Wednesday to celebrate a thrilling slate of World Cup matches as the city gears up for future tournament showdowns.

Atlanta watch party

What we know:

Local sports fans filled the SweetWater Taproom in northeast Atlanta on Wednesday to watch marquee international teams face off in the World Cup group stage. Crowds donned jerseys and waved flags to support their respective nations in a spirit of friendly rivalry.

Fans watched England score a decisive victory over Croatia, while Portugal and Congo fought to a draw. Supporters are energized by the tournament's global presence and the international tourists the World Cup brings.

"I'm from England, from London and it's my team," England fan Mark Bigault said. "I've watched England my entire life and we've never won anything. I'm from England. So it's my heart and soul." Bigault, who moved to Atlanta eight years ago, named Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as his favorite players.

Croatia supporter Jelena Colak, who grew up in a household of sports enthusiasts, cheered alongside the crowd for AC Milan star Luka Modric. "Soccer is a big part of our culture, and it is something brings us joy," Colak said, noting that onlookers believe this tournament could potentially be Modric's final year on the pitch. "You have to come up with the jerseys and the flags and a little bit of a friendly rivalry."

Upcoming tournament schedule

What's next:

The international soccer action continues Thursday with neighboring North American teams taking the pitch. Canada is scheduled to play Qatar, while Mexico will face off against South Korea.

American fans will have to wait until Friday to watch the U.S. national team return to action. The U.S. squad is set to take on Australia. Looking further down the line, local supporters are highly anticipating the knockout rounds, noting that if England wins their group, Atlanta will play host to their first knockout game.