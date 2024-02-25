Atlanta Trap Museum deadly shooting suspect arrested, identified

article

Atlanta police have arrested and identified a man after a deadly shooting at the Trap Museum in Atlanta on Friday night.

Jacquez Whitfield, 27, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A man in his late 30s was found shot to death in the parking lot of 630 Travis Street NW at 8 p.m. He has not been identified.

After the shooting, police immediately blocked off the front of the museum and the lot. A private security guard was detained at the time.

Whitfield is being held at the Fulton County Jail.