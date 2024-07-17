Atlanta transportation chief affirms southside projects to be city's top priority

The head of the Atlanta Department of Transportation says aging infrastructure and even supply chain issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed projects on the city's southside. He vows streets and neighborhoods in southwest Atlanta are the top priority for the city.

During the last few days, at least three members of the Atlanta City Council have accused the transportation commissioner of neglecting the city's southside. The ATLDOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness denies overlooking the area.

"The south side will not be neglected, and they will see, as you see behind me, trucks will be moving and dirt will be turning," Commissioner Caviness exclaimed.

Caviness coordinated an interview with FOX 5 in the middle of the Cascade Complete Streets project. Councilwoman Marci Overstreet recently demanded a completion timeline for the project after dozens of businesses have reported feeling negatively impacted.

"I will concede it has been delayed," he said, adding that the city is working to also tackle legacy issues, such as relocating utilities.

Caviness also explained the decades of delay with resurfacing Campbellton Road, which must be coordinated with MARTA improvements and the Mayor's Neighborhood Revitalization.

"Whereby there has been neglect in the past, we want to make sure we plan with our partners. We want to make sure our end project lives on beyond our term here," Commissioner Caviness replied.

Antonio Lewis voiced disappointment with District 10 projects during last week’s transportation committee meeting.

"There is nothing south of I-20 on here," Lewis said with disgust.

"The ID IQ program, it's a project program that focuses on sidewalks ADA improvements resurfacing and roadway improvements that was on the list, but it wasn't spelled out in terms of impact to the south side of the city," Caviness said.

The commissioner says the Cascade Complete Streets project is expected to last until April 2025. He says he will do everything in his power to make sure that the deadline is met.