I-20 WB at Fulton Industrial Blvd. blocked for hours after tractor-trailer fire

A tractor-trailer fire along Interstate 20 at Fulton Industrial Boulevard brought traffic to a standstill on Tuesday night.

All lanes of westbound traffic were closed just before 6 p.m. due to the fire.

Eastbound was slow-moving due to onlooker delays.

Fulton Industrial Boulevard in both directions leading to the scene was clogged.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw workers cutting open the top of the trailer.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

As of 8:30 p.m., only one lane was open to traffic.

