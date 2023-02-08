Atlanta has some of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the country, study finds

Traffic in metro Atlanta is well known to cause major headaches for drivers, and a new study has found some of the area's key trouble spots are some of the worst in the nation.

The American Transportation Research Institute released its 2023 survey of the worst bottlenecks in the country.

Of the 100 bottlenecks in the country, Atlanta has six spots in the top 20 alone.

Traffic crawls north out of Atlanta along Interstate 75/85 during rush hour in Atlanta. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)

That includes Spaghetti Junction at number four and Interstate 20 at Interstate 285 on the Westside at number five on the list.

I-75 in McDonough takes the 13th spot followed by I-285 at Georgia 400. That's the site of a massive construction effort with crews closing lanes in the area for a multi-million dollar project aimed at reducing congestion.

Also on the list are I-20 at I-285 East and I-75 at I-285 North - which both make up number 17 and 18 respectively.

Using data from trucking GPS, the organizations says that Georgia has nine of the 100 worst spots. The only state that beats it is Texas.

If you think those are bad, just be glad you don't live in Fort Lee, New Jersey, which remains the top spot on the list.

You can see the full list of the worst bottlenecks in America on the American Transportation Research Institute's website.