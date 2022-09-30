Atlanta tax preparer sentenced to prison for defrauding IRS with faked tax returns

article

An Atlanta tax preparer will spend more than a year in prison for defrauding the IRS using fake tax returns for clients.

According to the charges and information presented in court, 48-year-old Kyle Self ran a tax preparation business called DeKalb Tax Services LLC, also known as Tax Shield and Instant Tax.

Officials say between 2015 and 2018, Self filed fraudulent tax returns for clients with falsified information connected to IRA and tuition deductions, capital losses, and more.

In the case of one taxpayer, investigators say Self included multiple fraudulent statements in her return such as claiming capitol losses on investments she never owned, claiming IRA deductions when she didn't have an IRA account, and claimed tuition deductions even though the woman and her son did not attend school. Authorities say Self even claimed that the taxpayer's son was disabled, taking most of the money from the inflated returns for himself.

In total, officials say Self scammed the IRS out of over $428,000 in faked returns.

"Kyle Self scammed the American taxpayers to enrich himself by illegally inflating the amount of tax refunds due to his clients," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "This case serves as a stark warning to other corrupt tax preparers that we will find and prosecute those who exploit the tax system for their personal gain."

After Self pleaded guilty and was convicted of defrauding the IRS, Self was sentenced to one year and six months in prison followed by a year of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay over $422,000 in restitution.