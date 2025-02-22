14-year-old stabs brother over video game, Atlanta police say

The Brief A 14-year-old boy in Atlanta is accused of stabbing his 18-year-old brother during an argument over a video game. The incident occurred on Scott Street SW, where police found the older brother with a superficial stab wound on his arm. The younger brother was arrested and is being held at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center. Police have not released the names of the suspect nor the victim.



A 14-year-old boy was accused of stabbing his older brother over a video game early Saturday morning.

What we know:

It happened in the residential area of Scott Street SW in Atlanta before 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said that's where they found an 18-year-old man with a superficial stab wound on his left forearm.

Fortunately, the man was in stable condition and able to be tended to at the scene.

Police identified the attacker as his younger brother. They believe the 14-year-old and his 18-year-old brother were arguing over a video game. The younger brother was arrested.

He's being held at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect nor the victim by name.