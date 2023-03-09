Atlanta St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Midtown for 139th year

article

Atlanta's longest-running event is back for its 139th year this weekend.

The 139th St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to roll through Midtown on Saturday.

Started in 1858 by the Hibernian Benevolent Society, the parade has continued the tradition of celebrating metro Atlanta's Irish culture and history.

Organizers say this year's parade will be one of the biggest in recent years with a record number of parade participants.

In total, the parade will have over 80 entries with more than 2,700 individuals ranging from bagpipers, children's groups, Irish dancers and more.

This year's Grand Marshall is Georgia Tech football kicker David Shanahan, a native of Ireland and the first from the country to be awarded a scholarship to play college football. Also expected to join the fun are Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Irish Consul General Caoimhe Ní Chonchúir, and Ireland's Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien.

"It is a true honor to have been granted the opportunity to represent our growing Irish community in Atlanta with such a prestigious and longstanding event," said Sinead Connaughton, president of the Irish Network Atlanta Board of Directors, which presents the parade every year. "The St Patrick's Parade is the perfect platform to help further our mission and we look forward, with great anticipation, to this year's event and many more to come."

The parade will start at noon and roll from the intersection of Peachtree and 15th streets and continue down to 5th Street.

How to get to Atlanta's St. Patrick's Day parade

There are three MARTA stations near or along the parade route:

Arts Center Station

Midtown Station

North Avenue Station

Parade attendees are encouraged to take MARTA.

Where to park for Atlanta's St. Patrick's Day parade

There are several Midtown parking decks open on the day of the festivities.

Colony Square parking deck on 14th Street

Campanile parking deck on Juniper Street

Proscenium parking deck on Crescent Avenue

Promenade II parking deck on 15th Street

1000 space deck on the corner of West Peachtree and 10th Street

Parking deck fees vary.