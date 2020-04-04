Atlanta sports stars team up for 404 Day message of unity during coronavirus outbreak

Atlanta's professional sports teams are coming together on 404 Day for a message of unity to all Atlantans staying safe inside their homes.

For the last few years, all of Atlanta's major sports teams have come together to celebrate the city on April 4 as part of 404 Day - a tribute to Atlanta's original area code.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has left Georgia's stadiums empty at a time when many of Atlanta's sports would be in season. Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an order telling Georgians to shelter in their homes.

At this time, Atlanta's teams have come together to show their support for everything doing what is needed to overcome the challenges the virus has brought to the area.

In a new video, Freddie Freeman of the Braves, the Atlanta Dream's Tiffany Hayes, the Falcon's Grady Jarrett, John Collins of the Hawks, and Josef Martinez of the United,

"On this 404 Day, we want to bring Atlanta together for a bigger purpose," the sports stars say in the video. "Let's take care of each other. Let's have each other's back.

