Atlanta small businesses hope for big boost holiday shopping

The Brief Black Friday and Small Business Saturday kick off the most important time of year for businesses. The National Retail Federation predicts the first $1 trillion holiday shopping season. The Conference Board says consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest point since April.



With consumer confidence slipping, Invest Atlanta says shoppers are becoming more careful about how they spend. In response, the agency has launched a campaign encouraging Atlantans to shop small and local to support neighborhood businesses.

What they're saying:

At The Collective in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, shopkeeper Patrick Ardiff said they’re counting on Small Business Saturday.

"It’s extremely important," Ardiff said. "It’s when we make our money. Makes up for slow days in summer."

For many independent retailers like The Collective, Small Business Saturday marks the unofficial start of the crucial holiday-shopping rush — a period that can generate a significant share of annual revenue. Ardiff estimates the holiday season now accounts for 35% to 40% of his shop’s income.

The colorful store is stocked with local, handcrafted items — from jewelry to jellies.

Shopper Jennifer Warshaw said she budgets carefully most of the year but gives herself permission to spend more on thoughtful holiday gifts.

"When it comes to everyday purchases for myself, that’s where I focus on budget," she said. "But when it comes to once-a-year gifts, I’m not."

By the numbers:

Nationwide, the National Retail Federation forecasts holiday sales in November will hit $1 trillion for the first time — up 4% from last year.

Still, on Tuesday, the Conference Board reported consumer confidence has dropped to 88.7, the lowest reading since April. Analysts say shoppers remain cautious about holiday spending.

"People are thinking carefully about how much money they’re spending," said Eloisa Klementich, CEO of Invest Atlanta, which launched a campaign encouraging residents to support local businesses this season.

Local small businesses across Atlanta employ hundreds of thousands of people, making the message from city leaders clear: every purchase matters.

"Small businesses make up 199,000 jobs and $5 billion in revenue," Invest Atlanta said. "When you shop local, you’re helping not just the store owner, but the employees they hire."

Dig deeper:

Invest Atlanta is also highlighting legacy businesses — shops that have been part of the community for 30 years or more.

At The Collective, vendors may not be able to compete with big-box discounts, but they pride themselves on offering local, artisan-made products.

Ardiff says he’s hopeful the season will be strong.

"It will last right up until Christmas," he said. "We probably won’t know until Dec. 24."