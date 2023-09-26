Man sings to doorbell surveillance camera before breaking into Atlanta home

Atlanta police say they have a peculiar case on their hands. An accused burglar was caught on a surveillance camera singing his heart out before breaking into a stranger's home, stealing several items.

They say the strange ordeal happened in the area of Seaborn Road NW on Saturday just after 5:30 p.m. The homeowner turned over the footage captured from the front porch to investigators.

While the man on camera remains unidentified, police are calling him a person of interest in the case.

If you know him, or any information that could be helpful to investigators in this case, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Police say tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.