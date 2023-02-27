Victim of 'targeted attack' identified, suspect still on the run

Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed early Sunday morning in a northwest Atlanta apartment in what investigators describe as a "targeted attack."

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office says the body of 35-year-old Tarsem Singh Jr. was found by officers around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Atlantic Loring Heights apartments located off Deering Road. Authorities say the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta Police is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting on Deering road in northwest Atlanta. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta Police says investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the shooting, but believe the shooting began as a dispute.

"We believe [the suspect is] an acquaintance," said Lt. Germain Dearlove, Atlanta Police Homicide Commander. "We believe they knew each other, and it appears there was a dispute between our victim and suspect at that location."

While investigators are not sure what the two were arguing over, they do know neither of them lived at the apartment complex where the shooting took place.

Atlanta police release this image of a silver Nissan Maxima which officers are searching for in connection to the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in northwest Atlanta on Feb. 26, 2023. (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators say the suspect then drove from the scene, possibly in a silver Nissan Maxima.

"We're going to identify this vehicle, and that's going to employ all our resources to identify the suspect," said Lt. Dearlove.

Police say this is the 14th homicide in the city of Atlanta so far this year.