1 killed in southwest Atlanta shooting

One person is dead in a shooting at the Park Vista Apartments in southwest Atlanta on Thursday evening.

Officers were called out around 9:30 p.m. to 1940 Fisher Road SE after a report of a shooting.

Few details were immediately available.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital but died from their injuries.

The name of the person has not been released.

Details about a possible shooter have not been released.

The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.