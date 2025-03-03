Atlanta shooting leaves teen with gunshot wound to groin
ATLANTA - An Atlanta teen suffered a gunshot wound to the groin on Monday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. along Martin Luther King Junior Drive SW near Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
What we know:
Officers arrived at the scene to find a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious, and breathing when taken to an area hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
The authorities have not released the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been announced in connection with the incident.
What's next:
The APD Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.
