Two people have been shot along the Downtown Connector near 10th Street, the Atlanta Police Department says.

Few details are available about the shooting. The call came in just after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police say.

All northbound lanes are closed following the incident.

All lanes were blocked for about 45 minutes, but have since been reopened.

