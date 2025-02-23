Woman accused of shooting man in the butt during argument in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A woman was arrested in Atlanta over the weekend, charged with shooting a man in the butt during an argument.
What we know:
It happened early Sunday morning, just after midnight. Atlanta police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Charleston Avenue SE.
When they arrived, they found an injured 44-year-old man. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Through a preliminary investigation, they put together that a 35-year-old woman was involved in an argument with the victim that led to gun violence.
She was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail.
What we don't know:
Neither the victim nor the suspect have been named.
It's also not clear what the argument was about.
The Source: This information was provided by the Atlanta Police Department. Details may be updated as the investigation continues.