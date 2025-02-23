Expand / Collapse search

Woman accused of shooting man in the butt during argument in Atlanta

Published  February 23, 2025 6:25pm EST
Atlanta
The Brief

    • A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Atlanta for allegedly shooting a 44-year-old man during an argument early Sunday morning.
    • Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
    • The identities of both the victim and the suspect, as well as the cause of the argument, remain unknown.

ATLANTA - A woman was arrested in Atlanta over the weekend, charged with shooting a man in the butt during an argument.

What we know:

It happened early Sunday morning, just after midnight. Atlanta police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Charleston Avenue SE.

When they arrived, they found an injured 44-year-old man. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Through a preliminary investigation, they put together that a 35-year-old woman was involved in an argument with the victim that led to gun violence.

She was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been named.

It's also not clear what the argument was about.

The Source: This information was provided by the Atlanta Police Department. Details may be updated as the investigation continues.

