Woman accused of shooting man in the butt during argument in Atlanta

A woman was arrested in Atlanta over the weekend, charged with shooting a man in the butt during an argument.

What we know:

It happened early Sunday morning, just after midnight. Atlanta police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Charleston Avenue SE.

When they arrived, they found an injured 44-year-old man. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Through a preliminary investigation, they put together that a 35-year-old woman was involved in an argument with the victim that led to gun violence.

She was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been named.

It's also not clear what the argument was about.