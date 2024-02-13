Atlanta officer interrupts vehicle break-in, opens fire on armed man: Police

An Atlanta police sergeant opened fire on an armed car burglar, according to officials with the Atlanta Police Department.

It happened around 8 p.m. as the sergeant was patrolling Brotherton Street near Forstyth Street in Downtown Atlanta.

"The sergeant came across a vehicle parked on the side of the road. It appears that the sergeant came across an active vehicle break-in in progress," said APD Major Peter Malecki. "When he approached that car, he observed glass that was broken, glass on the ground, and male subject in the backseat of that vehicle."

At some point, the sergeant opened fire on the man, striking him in the face.

He was taken into custody and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Major Malecki says the man, whose name has not been released, is expected to recover from his injuries.

The sergeant was not injured.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An Atlanta police officer was involved in a shooting along Brotherton Street near Forsyth Street in Downtown Atlanta on Feb. 13, 2024. (FOX 5)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate what led to the shooting.

Investigators say a gun was found at the scene believed to have been in the possession of the man.

Services at the nearby Greyhound Bus and the Garnett MARTA stations do not appear to have been interrupted.

Officials with the GBI say further details about the shooting will be released Wednesday. This is the sixth officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to probe in 2024.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.