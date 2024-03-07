Metro Atlanta braces for more severe storms, flooding late Friday

article

Metro Atlanta is bracing for more heavy winds and the risk of flooding as another round of severe storms heads toward the area.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Flood Watch for most of Georgia from Friday night through late Saturday night.

While most of Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers, the chance of downpours ramps up as the day goes on and continues through the night and into Saturday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says that 1 to 4 inches of rain are possible. When combined with the already saturated ground after Tuesday night's storm, flooding and flash flooding is at an even higher risk.

The line of severe storms could also bring damaging winds and the risk of a brief, isolated tornado. That risk is greatest in the middle of the state.

Once the storm exits, Sunday should be breezy and cooler. The first half of next week will be quiet with temperatures ranging from the 30s to the 70s.

Severe weather damage in metro Atlanta

This week's storms have already caused serious damage in the metro Atlanta area, with falling trees and flooding causing dangerous situations for many commuters on Wednesday morning.

Multiple crashes left many lanes on Atlanta highways and interstates temporarily shut down while crews tried to clear the damage.

In Roswell, the Chattahoochee River’s water levels rose quickly, surging more than 2 feet in less than 12 hours. By the morning, those water levels had surpassed the 9-foot flood stage threshold.

Fire crews on boats rescued at least half a dozen drivers who became stranded in their cars while driving through the flooded streets.

Drivers should remain cautious and avoid deep water on the roads on Friday and Saturday.

For more weather coverage and the latest local forecast, visit the FOX 5 weather page.