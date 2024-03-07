Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 4:08 AM EDT until MON 7:00 PM EDT, Meriwether County
11
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:37 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:40 AM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:51 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:41 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:08 AM EDT until MON 2:13 AM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:11 PM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:26 AM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Metro Atlanta braces for more severe storms, flooding late Friday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta is bracing for more heavy winds and the risk of flooding as another round of severe storms heads toward the area.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Flood Watch for most of Georgia from Friday night through late Saturday night.  

While most of Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers, the chance of downpours ramps up as the day goes on and continues through the night and into Saturday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says that 1 to 4 inches of rain are possible. When combined with the already saturated ground after Tuesday night's storm, flooding and flash flooding is at an even higher risk.

Image 1 of 3

 

The line of severe storms could also bring damaging winds and the risk of a brief, isolated tornado. That risk is greatest in the middle of the state.

Once the storm exits, Sunday should be breezy and cooler. The first half of next week will be quiet with temperatures ranging from the 30s to the 70s.

Heavy flooding overwhelms Roswell drivers

Heavy rains fell over the metro Atlanta area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Many drivers were caught in the resulting floods. FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey gives us a front row seat to the damage.

Severe weather damage in metro Atlanta

This week's storms have already caused serious damage in the metro Atlanta area, with falling trees and flooding causing dangerous situations for many commuters on Wednesday morning. 

Multiple crashes left many lanes on Atlanta highways and interstates temporarily shut down while crews tried to clear the damage.  

In Roswell, the Chattahoochee River’s water levels rose quickly, surging more than 2 feet in less than 12 hours. By the morning, those water levels had surpassed the 9-foot flood stage threshold.

Fire crews on boats rescued at least half a dozen drivers who became stranded in their cars while driving through the flooded streets.

Drivers should remain cautious and avoid deep water on the roads on Friday and Saturday.  

For more weather coverage and the latest local forecast, visit the FOX 5 weather page.