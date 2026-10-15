Atlanta senior living resident loses $13K life savings in apartment burglary

The Brief An Atlanta woman had $13,000 in savings stolen after someone broke into her senior apartment closet and took her safe. Angela Stephens was saving the money to move into a two-bedroom apartment with her son, who serves as her caregiver. Apartment management told Stephens that hallway surveillance cameras were broken, and officials have not yet responded to requests for comment.



An Atlanta woman says years of savings vanished in less than two hours after someone broke into her apartment and stole a safe containing $13,000.

What we know:

Angela Stephens, who has lived at Sylvan Hills Senior Apartments in southwest Atlanta for three years, was saving the money to move into a two-bedroom apartment with her son, who serves as her caregiver. Now, her life savings are gone, and she says she no longer feels safe in her own home.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 reached out to the apartment complex management for comment and is waiting to hear back.

What they're saying:

Stephens described her routine for securing her home and the moment she walked in to discover the theft.

"I have a lock on my closet anytime I leave, especially when I file a maintenance report, I make sure my lock is locked," Stephens said.

Stephens said when she got home from a doctor's appointment last week, she noticed something was off.

"I went in I said what’s box on the floor, box of juice and I looked up and all I could do was start crying, just crying my safe was gone... they had taken lock off, unscrewed it off."

When she asked apartment management about reviewing hallway footage, they told her the cameras are not working.

The loss of her savings has put her plans for her family on hold and left her feeling shaken in her own residence.

"I had been saving the money for a long time for a new apartment and getting ready to move my son is my caregiver now and I wanted a 2-bedroom apartment. That’s what I was getting ready to do," Stephens said. "I feel violated. I feel like someone has stolen my sense of security. I don’t like being here by myself and I don’t like leaving my apartment when there's no one here."

What you can do:

Stephens has set up a GoFundMe account.