Atlanta sees overall crime drop in 2025: Homicides drop 16%

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department's COBRA report shows an 18% overall decrease in citywide crime compared to the same period in 2024, with property crimes down 22%. Despite the overall decline, certain violent crimes like rape and aggravated assault have increased, with unclear underlying causes requiring further investigation. Zone-specific data reveals varied crime patterns, with significant drops in total crime in some areas, but spikes in violent incidents in others, such as a 60% rise in robberies in Zone 5.



The Atlanta Police Department’s latest crime report shows an overall drop in citywide crime so far in 2025.

However, the data reveals an increase in certain violent offenses, including rape and aggravated assault.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department's latest COBRA report, released on March 22, indicates a significant overall drop in citywide crime, with an 18% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Crimes fell from 4,792 to 3,931, with property crimes experiencing the most substantial decline at 22% year-to-date.

Homicides have decreased by 16%, from 25 to 21, and auto thefts have seen a remarkable 43% reduction, equating to nearly 400 fewer incidents.

What we don't know:

While the report provides detailed statistics on crime trends, it does not offer specific reasons for the increase in certain violent crimes, such as rape and aggravated assault.

The underlying causes of these spikes remain unclear, and further investigation is needed to understand the factors contributing to these troubling trends.

Local perspective:

Zone-specific data reveals varied crime patterns across Atlanta.

Zone 1, covering parts of northwest Atlanta, saw a 12% overall decrease in crime, yet violent incidents surged by 60%, with aggravated assaults rising 71%.

In Zone 3, southeast Atlanta, total crime dropped 15%, but aggravated assaults increased 24%, and robberies jumped 72%.

Zone 5, encompassing much of downtown Atlanta, experienced an 11% decline in total crime, but reported a 60% rise in robberies.

Zone 6 showed the most significant overall drop in crime at 38%, with both violent and property crimes declining or holding steady.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, total crime decreased by 38%, with "All Other Larceny" thefts nearly halved.