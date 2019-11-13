Atlanta searching for mural artist to memorialize victims of Atlanta Child Murders

The city of Atlanta is looking for an artist to create 30 color drawings or paintings of the Atlanta Child Murder victims.

The murders terrorized the city in the 1970s and ‘80s.

The project is for an exhibit at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that will be dedicated to the victims.

The deadline to submit is next Friday.

The Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs will sponsor the project giving $18,000 to the winning artist.