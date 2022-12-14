Retired officer gives tips on avoiding road rage violence

After 17 rounds were fired into a woman's vehicle, she was able to walk away with just an injury. Now, Atlanta authorities are using her case as a learning lesson in road rage.

The incident occurred over the weekend on Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta.

The 24-year-old driver reported she was near an intersection when a car abruptly pulled behind her. She told police she decided to move over one lane.

That seemingly simple maneuver was enough to make someone angry.

A passenger in the other car brandished a rifle and started firing.

Nine of the rounds hit the woman's car. One struck her in the right shoulder and passed through the other side.

Orrick Curry, a police instructor and retired Atlanta police officer, said road rage encounters are happening more than people know.

"Do everything you can to avoid antagonizing the other driver," Curry said, "but sometimes it is unavoidable if someone is mad about something."